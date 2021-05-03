Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 Ticker-Symbol: UQ1 
Tradegate
30.04.21
17:32 Uhr
27,340 Euro
-0,750
-2,67 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.05.2021 | 13:17
75 Leser
uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in May

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, May 03, 2021(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit, May 4 - 5, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, May 4.

  • American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual 2021, May 11 - 14, 2021


    • uniQure will have a significant presence at ASGCT with five data presentations, of which two are oral presentations including:

      • "Clinical Outcomes in Patients With and Without Pre-existing Neutralizing Antibodies to the Vector: 6-Month Data from the Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec" on Wednesday, May 12, 6:15 - 6:30 p.m. ET.

      • "First Proof-of-Concept of miQURETM Based Gene Targeting in the Liver: Lipid Lowering and Atherosclerosis Suppression by AAV-miQURETM-Mediated ANGPTL3 Targeting" on Thursday, May 13, 6:30 - 6:45 p.m. ET.
  • 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, May 18 - 19, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, May 18.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorChiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
