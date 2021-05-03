Quarterly Revenue Growth of 68% (vs. FYE 2020 Q3); FYTD Revenue Growth of 71% (vs. FYE 2020 YTD)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), an integrated digital media, marketing, and advertising technologies accelerator company, reports its financial results for both the three- and nine-month periods, ending February 28th, 2021, representing Q3, and YTD results, for FYE 2021.

DGTL reports $1,250,782 in revenue for the three months ending February 28th, 2021. Hashoff reflected $744,984 for the same quarter in 2019, for a 68% growth in revenue. DGTL reports $3,666,603 in revenue for the nine months ending February 28th, 2021, versus $2,142,484 for the same period in 2019, representing a 71% growth in revenue.

Steven Goldberg, Chief Operations Officer, reports that, "Hashoff has executed well during challenging market conditions. Hashoff's operational team has delivered revenue growth and a global brand customer base. The DGTL leadership team is pleased with Hashoff's initial business development achievements. We look forward to continued momentum."

DGTL recently reported several new major client accounts, and new service contracts since the February 28th cut-off date of the Q3 2021 financials. Hashoff serves global brands in the CPG, Sports Entertainment and Gaming, Healthcare and Retail sectors.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in developing commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in high growth subsectors via a unique a blend of M&A (merger and acquisition) and alternative capitalization.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as " DGTL ", the OTCQB exchange as " DGTHF ", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as " A2QB0L ".

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns.

Hashoff serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators. Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, such as Beam Suntory, DraftKings, Door Dash, Veritone, Anheuser Busch-InBev, PepsiCo. Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.i

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and include, but are not limited to, the expansion of its industry, its 2021 outlook, expectations regarding the Company's new customer acquisitions and management of operating expenses the effect these factors will have on its growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management discussion and analysis for the period ended February 28th, 2021 (the "MD&A"). A copy of the MD&A and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the MD&A is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. Except as required by law, DGTL Holdings Inc. does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Q3 of the DGTL FYE (i.e., December 31, 2020 - February 28th, 2021) vs. same quarter from 2019-2020. YTD compares the nine months ending February 28th, 2021 vs. February 28th, 2020. All currency stated is in Canadian dollars.

