Perfuze announces that the first five acute ischemic stroke patients have been treated with its clot aspiration catheter, Millipede 088. Perfuze received CE Mark approval for its flagship product in February 2021.

"Our initial experience with the device has been very positive, I believe the large bore and distal flow control capability offers unique safety and efficacy advantages over existing devices," said John Thornton, Interventional Neuroradiologist at Beaumont Hospital (Dublin, Ireland) who performed the first case.

The Millipede 088 is a clot aspiration catheter that has a 0.088" inner diameter. This feature provides two unique advantages: a distal tip surface area increase of up to 50% over existing devices, providing an equivalent increase in aspiration power, and distal flow control that may prevent distal emboli.

"I am extremely pleased with the device. In the thrombectomy case that I performed, the Millipede 088 was used as primary therapy for the patient. It ingested a large occlusive M1 clot in a single pass, resulting in a mTICI 3 reperfusion (complete vessel re-opening) in less than 15 minutes," added Dr. Matt Crockett, Interventional Neuroradiologist at Beaumont Hospital.

"Our super bore aspiration technology has the potential to increase the rate of first pass TICI 3 thrombectomies while saving time, both of which may translate into better clinical outcomes for stroke patients," said Wayne Allen, CEO of Perfuze.

About Perfuze

Perfuze Limited, based in Galway, Ireland, is dedicated to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for acute ischemic stroke. In 2019, Perfuze received Breakthrough Device Designation Status from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in recognition of its potential to provide for a more effective treatment of a life-threatening disease. Perfuze first product, the Millipede 088 is CE marked for use in the EU. The Millipede has not been approved by FDA and is not commercially available in the United States. For more information visit www.perfuze.com

