IONIC Brands Corp.: IONIC Brands Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Nicole Rusaw

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / IONIC Brands Corp. (CSE:IONC)(FSE:IB3)(OTC PINK:IONKF) ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company"), a multi-state, consumer focused premium and luxury cannabis brand portfolio Company, is pleased to announce that Nicole Rusaw is joining the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2021. A dynamic and seasoned financial leader with close to 20 years of public company experience in biotech, pharmaceutical and most recently, a US-based cannabis company, Ms. Rusaw is a welcomed addition to the Company's senior management team. Ms. Rusaw will succeed Dan Devlin, Interim CFO, who has been in the role since October of 2019. Mr. Devlin will return exclusively to his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome someone with Nicole's caliber of talent to our management team. This is a critical hire for the Company and Nicole's track record of excellence, experience and execution is exactly what Ionic Brands needs to implement our expansion strategy with a lens on achieving positive EBITDA and cash flow in the very near future," said John Gorst, Chairman and CEO. Gorst added, "I want to thank Dan for his contributions in filling this important interim role."

Ms. Rusaw commented, "I am excited to be joining Ionic Brands at this crucial time in the Company's evolution and look forward to leading the finance organization through this transformation and driving the Company forward to short term goal achievement and long-term success."

A highly agile finance professional, Ms. Rusaw graduated from Brock University with First Class Honors Co-op and has obtained her Chartered Professional Accountant designations - CPA, CA.

About Ionic Brands Corp.

The Company is dedicated to building a regionally based multi-state consumer packaged goods company with a highly respected cannabis concentrate brand portfolio with strong roots in the premium and luxury segments of vape, concentrates and consumables. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is a top concentrates brand in Washington State along with its economy brand Dabulous and has aggressively expanded throughout the Pacific Northwest of the United States. The brand is currently operating in Washington and Oregon. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market.

