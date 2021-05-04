Fearless Films Announces Executive Producer Role in New Film

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Fearless Films, Inc. ("Company") (OTC:FERL) announces Executive Producer role in new film Never Alone, directed by Paul Bunch and Albert Soratorio.

Fearless Films has signed an Executive Producer agreement with RiverRock Films, LLC ("RiverRock") with regards to the film, Never Al one , a RiverRock Films production. RiverRock President, Paul Bunch, is a well-respected Hollywood writer/director known for his work on Bachelor Lions (2018) and Hit and Run (2012)

Never Alone is a feature-film musical about a group of teens who use music to lift their spirits during the difficult and lonely Covid-19 lockdowns. The film hopes to raise awareness about the on-going teenage suicide crisis and give voice to the children who have lost so much. The film ends with interviews of teens who share their personal stories of fear, loneliness and how they survived. Or goal is to share their stories and give hope to all of the other at-risk teens suffering from depression during this difficult time.

Victor Altomare, CEO of Fearless Films, said "We are proud to be a part of the Never Alone film project as Executive Producer. The stories told in the film are a reflection of what is going on in society-at-large, and we need to start hearing from, and give hope to, those who have suffered in silence during the pandemic, most importantly, our children.

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production Company founded by award-winning actor/ producer Victor Altomare along with award-winning writer and director Goran Kalezic. Fearless Films specializes in digital short form Films and TV as well as feature film production, script writing and distribution.

The Company trades on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC market. Investors can find stock price quotes and market Information for the Company at otcmarkets.com .

Visit us at: http://www.fearless.film/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of film development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to audience acceptance of our entertainment products, our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of our business development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

888 928-0184

info@fearless.film

SOURCE: Fearless Films, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643879/Fearless-Films-Announces-Executive-Producer-Role-in-New-Film