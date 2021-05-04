Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") announces that further to its press release of April 15, 2021, it has received the requisite approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and completed the consolidation of the outstanding capital of the Company on the basis of 10 existing common shares for one new consolidated common share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will be effective at the open of the market on May 4, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation but will issue new share certificates under a new CUSIP number. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Exchange under its current symbol, "AUL".

Immediately prior to the Consolidation the Company had 276,069,713 common shares issued and outstanding. As at the Effective Date, the Company will have approximately 27,606,971 post-Consolidated common shares issued and outstanding.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.

For further information please contact:

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, President and CEO

info@aureliusminerals.com

Tel.: (416) 304-9095

www.aureliusminerals.com

