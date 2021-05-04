Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

At the Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) on May 4, 2021, among other things, the following was resolved:



adoption of the annual report

that no dividend is given

discharge from liability granted to board members and the Chief Executive Officer

that the board shall consist of six members without deputies

that remuneration should be paid to the Chairman of the Board of SEK 250,000 and an additional remuneration for the work as Chairman of the Board of SEK 400,000 and to other members of the company not employed by SEK 125,000 each. For members of the Remuneration Committee, a fee of forty thousand 40,000 is proposed to the Chairman and twenty thousand SEK 20,000 to each of the other members of the Committee

that the audit fee be paid according to approved invoice

re-election of Margareta Hagman, Eva Idén, Anthon Jahreskog, Kristina Sjöblom Nygren, Robert Molander and Peter Rothschild as board members

re-election of Peter Rothschild as Chairman of the Board

re-election of the registered accounting firm Deloitte AB

on the nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal

guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in accordance with the Board's proposal, and

The Board's proposal for a resolution regarding mandate for a new issuance of B shares

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in Phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis ("NEC") and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Daniel Mackey, CFO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Bryggargatan 10

111 21 Stockholm

Phone: +46 70 670 1226

info@ibtherapeutics.com

www.ibtherapeutics.com

PublicationThe information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:30 CET on May 4, 2021.

