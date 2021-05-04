Golan Ventures: LEAP Network Member Dganit Vered Joins Smart Agro Fund as Their New CEO

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Smart Agro recently announced that LEAP Network Member Dganit Vered has been appointed CEO of the agri-tech R&D partnership effective April 2021. Vered will be joining the company from Entrée Capital where she led investments in the food-tech and agri-tech sectors for over two years.

Ilana Golan, Founder of Golan Ventures and the Leap program said: "I started Leap for high achievers exactly like Dganit. Exceptional individuals who want to make a bigger impact in the world and take their career and life to the next level. I couldn't be prouder to see Dganit land this incredible opportunity. Smart Agro is extremely lucky to have someone with her caliber at the helm."

Vered will be responsible for helping Smart Agro invest in companies that develop technology and the power to significantly impact the future. She brings 30 years of combined experience in the agri-tech and venture capital industries, including investing and managing startups.

Additionally, Vered's experiences holding positions in senior management, board direction, and head of business operations will benefit Smart Agro moving forward.

"I'm full of energy and excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead," says Vered.

According to Globes , Israel business news, Smart Agro Chairman Erez Meltzer said: "Dganit Vered possesses an exceptional combination of abilities and proven experience in agro-tech investments and senior management positions in leading companies in the economy. I am convinced that Smart Agro, under the management of Dganit, can realize the vision that we have set her: to be a significant factor in agro-tech activities in Israel."

Smart Agro Fund is an R&D partnership traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, specializing in agri-tech investments and the growth of agri-tech companies.

About Golan Ventures: We help companies, teams, and individuals grow.

Founded by Ilana Golan, growth strategist, business leader, Forbes contributor, and public speaker.

CareerLeap program, within Golan Ventures, is helping professionals leap their careers through a proven technique, expert guidance, and exclusive network.

For more information about Ilana Golan and to see if you may be qualified to join CareerLeap please visit https://www.ilanagolan.com or reach out via email info@ilanagolan.com.

Ilana Golan

Golan Ventures

408-313-0487

ilana@GolanVentures.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Golan Ventures Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644388/LEAP-Network-Member-Dganit-Vered-Joins-Smart-Agro-Fund-as-Their-New-CEO