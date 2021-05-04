Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group and All Access Creative Announce First of its Kind Global OTT Content Creators Partnership

Alliance to put its clients in control of brand driven content

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) and All Access Creative (AAC) announce a first of its kind partnership enabling clients to create and launch Over the Top (OTT) networks faster, better, and more cost effectively. The collaboration focuses on innovative technologies, world-class programming formats and premium creative packaging to help major brands take control of reaching their consumers.

"BMG and All Access will partner with top brands around the world to create customized exclusive live and on-demand content available in a platform that our clients control", said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group. Driss Sekkat, Founder and CEO of AAC said, "we constantly look for innovative ways to remove barriers standing in the way of direct consumer engagement. Our companies have a strong commitment to provide our clients an integrated, turn-key approach to create some of the most cutting-edge formats in the industry."

BMG and All Access will collaborate to ensure clients remain ahead of the rapidly evolving landscape by helping them access the world's best talent in production, content creation and technology. The partnership guarantees a suite of unmatched programming on multiple platforms.

BMG operates the world's first REMI Broadcast Hub, centered around leveraging centralized technology and decentralized staffing to benefit its global client base. This model reduces the capital barriers for clients launching an OTT network, while increasing the speed to market. All Access Creative is at the forefront of emerging media platforms with its decades of experience in creating next generation formats and helping global brands shape the future of cross-platform content.

All Access Creative is a transformational creative and content production company with a proven track record in launching award-winning programming in multiple languages across broadcast, OTT, digital, and social platforms.

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development,long-term production staffing, systems integration and event management. BMG also operates a state-of-the-art REMI Broadcast Hub, custom-built REMI camera packages and mobile units. The company has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.

CONTACT:

Suzanne Kennedy

Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

Phone: 202.345.6724

skennedy@broadcastmgmt.com

SOURCE: Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644181/Broadcast-Management-Group-and-All-Access-Creative-Announce-First-of-its-Kind-Global-OTT-Content-Creators-Partnership