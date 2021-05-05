DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that today Steinhoff decided to launch the IPO of its subsidiary Pepco Group B.V. ("Pepco Group") on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The IPO will include a public offering of up to 101,343,568 existing Pepco Group shares, of which c. 98.8% is held by Steinhoff, (representing up to 17.5% of the total issued share capital) to retail investors and institutional investors in Poland and an offering to institutional investors in selected other countries within a price range of PLN 38 to PLN 46 (EUR 8.35 to EUR 10.11) subject to publication of a prospectus approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) which is expected to occur today. The price range implies an equity value of Pepco Group of PLN 21,850,000,000 to PLN 26,450,000,000 (EUR 4,800,445,000 to EUR 5,811,065,000). The amount of offered shares may be increased by way of an over-allotment option up to a maximum of 15,407,767 shares. The final amount of shares and the offer price are expected to be determined and published on or about 14 May 2021. The expected first day of trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will be on or about 26 May 2021.

The Pepco Group is a subsidiary of Steinhoff and is a fast-growing pan-European discount variety retailer, serving over 50 million customers a month from over 3 200 stores in 16 countries. Pepco Group owns the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom and is Europe's pre-eminent discount variety retailer in Europe.

Further information on the IPO can be found on the Pepco Group website at https://www.pepcogroup.eu/investors/.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

5 May 2021

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations

Phone: +27 21 808 0700

E-mail: investors @steinhoffinternational.com

