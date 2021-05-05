Neutra Corp: Houston-Area Wellness Center Nearly Sells Out of VIVIS Products During Launch Party

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) held a successful launch party May 1 at its newest retail partner's Houston-area store and reports the retailer sold nearly all of its initial order of VIVIS products to an enthusiastic crowd.

The store, Restore Hyper Wellness, is already preparing to place a followup order for additional VIVIS products. Restore Hyper Wellness is located at 2715 Bissonnet St., Suite 140, just west of Kirby Dr. in the enclave city of West University Place. It's not far from Rice University.

"We had an outstanding event that exceeded all of our expectations," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Shoppers were eager to sample and learn more about VIVIS and its offerings. When they learned about our commitment to quality and our stringent lab testing, customers starting grabbing everything we had to offer. We believe this is going to be a great outlet for VIVIS in the years ahead."

West University Place is one of the more affluent cities in the Greater Houston area. The median income of the city's 15,600 people is just over $250,000. More than half are between the ages between the ages of 18 and 64, a demographic that includes the majority of CBD users according to a recent survey.

The successful launch party is Neutra is the latest achievement in a string of accomplishments for VIVIS and Neutra. Last month, Neutra was listed on Zoovu, an online resource that lets VIVIS connect with potential customers looking to learn more about the company's hemp-based products. Neutra also nearing acceptance to become a vendor for three regional box store chains and expects an announcement soon.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

