StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences to Offer COVID-19 Saliva Test Kits Throughout Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a specialist in PCR testing dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood, today announced it will distribute via its partner Ichor Blood Services through a Canadian retail outlet, COVID-19 PCR saliva test kits in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario beginning May 5.

"StageZero is proud to make these kits available to Canadians to enable immediate and convenient PCR testing, at home, via supervised telehealth, for families, companies and travelers," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "COVID-19 PCR testing is considered the gold standard for helping to determine if someone is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and saliva-based PCR testing is an easy, non-invasive way to collect a sample".

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

About Ichor Blood Services

Ichor is a Calgary based medical services company that performs lab specimen collection and facilitates a number of private and public tests including COVID-19 testing and video witnessing services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

