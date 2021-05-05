Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143YN ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 Ticker-Symbol: 5HU 
Frankfurt
05.05.21
09:00 Uhr
0,028 Euro
+0,001
+1,82 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.05.2021 | 14:20
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Conversion of Convertible Loan Notes

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 2014/596/EU AS IT FORMS PART OF LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")(LSE:HEMO)(OTC PINK:HOPHF) announces that it has received a conversion notice from Mint Capital Advisors Ltd in respect of £500,000 in principal amount of the Convertible Loan Notes issued by the Company on 3 February 2021.

Pursuant to the conversion, the Company will issue, in aggregate, 22,222,222 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares") at a conversion price of £0.0225 per Ordinary Share.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, respectively ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 17 May 2021. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares in the Company.

The Company does not have any immediate plans for further drawdowns from the Convertible Notes Facility.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 546,415,988 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure may then be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Unless defined herein, or the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement carry the same meaning as those ascribed to them in the Company's announcement of 18 November 2020.

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644698/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Conversion-of-Convertible-Loan-Notes

HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.