Reborn Coffee, Inc. Files Regulation A Offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Reborn Coffee, Inc. provides wholesale coffee distribution and cultural-epicenter coffee shops; Over the past five years, their industry growth has been supported by increased per capita coffee consumption and healthy economic conditions; Additionally, consumers' tastes have shifted toward higher-end, higher-priced coffee varieties, such as single-origin blends, espresso drinks and cold brew coffees; As a result of these trends, the retail market for coffee industry has benefited from fewer consumers purchasing low-margin, plain coffee for their drip coffee brewers or immediate consumption

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Reborn Coffee, Inc. (Private) a rapidly growing company involved in the wholesale roasting and distribution of coffee and the operation of retail coffee stores and kiosk shops that sell coffee, tea, Reborn brand water along with bakery products, announced that the Company filed an offering statement under Regulation A with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise $40 million to expand its franchise stores, kiosks, and global distribution centers.

Jay Kim, the CEO of Reborn Coffee, Inc. commented, "Our recent growth includes the addition of 3 retail stores and 3 kiosk shops to our growing wholesale and online sales operations, generating a steady and consistent increase in sales. To meet the recent demand and our expansion needs, we also launched a wholly owned subsidiary "Reborn Coffee Franchise LLC" to provide opportunities to franchise our coffee retail stores and kiosks. Filing an offering with the SEC under Regulation A is the latest step we are taking to raise additional capital to expedite our global growth plans. In launching the Reborn Coffee franchise, I feel the same excitement I felt, when I launched "Tutti Frutti Yogurt" in 2008 and expanded it to a global franchise in 35 nations along with 600 outlets in the USA." The goal of our team at Reborn Coffee is to make Reborn the next leading global franchise."

About Reborn Coffee, Inc.

The mission of Reborn Coffee is to introduce to the world the fourth wave of coffee. We are not just another coffee brand. Our vision and passion have pioneered the way to cleaner coffee. We believe if you want to provide a coffee experience that is more fulfilling in every way, you have to pay attention to every detail along the way. You may have tasted coffee before, but you have never tasted anything like this.

