Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective setzt neue Meilensteine!
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
05.05.21
17:48 Uhr
10,880 Euro
-0,075
-0,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2021 | 23:05
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Announces Filing of its First Form 10-Q for the First Quarter of 2021

Montrouge, France, May 5, 2021

DBV Technologies Announces Filing of its First Form 10-Q for the First Quarter of 2021

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the filing of its first Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This document can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.dbv-technologies.com. In addition, this Form 10-Q is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Anne Pollak
+ 1

DBV Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
+1

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec54a638-276c-4f4b-a674-447df8d6ef12)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
