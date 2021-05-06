ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / The Conservation Fund will be hosting an electronic bondholder update call on Thursday, May 13, at 3 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating should email Kaitlin Monson at kaitlin.monson@gs.com by no later than 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12. Investors can access the bondholder update call at the following link.

Name of Issuer: The Conservation Fund

Name of Bond Issue: $150,000,000 The Conservation Fund, Taxable Green Bonds (Working Forest Conservation Program), Series 2019

CUSIP Number: 20848FAA8

Date of Issuance: September 26, 2019

About The Conservation Fund:

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, The Conservation Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to protect America's legacy of land and water resources through land acquisition, sustainable community and economic development, and leadership training, emphasizing the integration of economic and environmental goals. Additional information on the Fund is available at www.conservationfund.org.

Contacts:

John Gilbert, The Conservation Fund, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

jgilbert@conservationfund.org

Ann Simonelli, The Conservation Fund, Media Relations Director

asimonelli@conservationfund.org

SOURCE: The Conservation Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/645040/The-Conservation-Fund-Issues-Notice-to-Bondholders--Voluntary-Disclosure-Filing