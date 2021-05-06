Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective setzt neue Meilensteine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.05.2021 | 01:08
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Conservation Fund Issues Notice to Bondholders - Voluntary Disclosure Filing

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / The Conservation Fund will be hosting an electronic bondholder update call on Thursday, May 13, at 3 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating should email Kaitlin Monson at kaitlin.monson@gs.com by no later than 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12. Investors can access the bondholder update call at the following link.

Name of Issuer: The Conservation Fund

Name of Bond Issue: $150,000,000 The Conservation Fund, Taxable Green Bonds (Working Forest Conservation Program), Series 2019

CUSIP Number: 20848FAA8

Date of Issuance: September 26, 2019

About The Conservation Fund:
Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, The Conservation Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization. Its mission is to protect America's legacy of land and water resources through land acquisition, sustainable community and economic development, and leadership training, emphasizing the integration of economic and environmental goals. Additional information on the Fund is available at www.conservationfund.org.

Contacts:
John Gilbert, The Conservation Fund, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
jgilbert@conservationfund.org

Ann Simonelli, The Conservation Fund, Media Relations Director
asimonelli@conservationfund.org

SOURCE: The Conservation Fund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645040/The-Conservation-Fund-Issues-Notice-to-Bondholders--Voluntary-Disclosure-Filing

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.