Joint publication with Hospices Civils de Lyon in 'Frontiers in Medicine'

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that a new scientific article on the therapeutic use of its anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages has been published in Frontiers in Medicine Infectious Diseases Surveillance, Prevention and Treatment.

The article, entitled "Arthroscopic "Debridement Antibiotics and Implant Retention" with local injection of personalized phage therapy to salvage a relapsing Pseudomonas aeruginosa prosthetic knee infection", whose primary author was Prof. Tristan Ferry (Hospices Civils de Lyon - HCL), describes the compassionate treatment with the phages developed by Pherecydes Pharma in an 88-year-old patient with a Pseudomonas aeruginosa prosthetic knee infection.

This treatment, in combination with suppressive antimicrobial therapy, led to a rapid improvement in the patient's health, with the disappearance of the pain in his left knee. During the 1-year follow-up, the local status of the knee was normal, and its motion and walking were unpainful.

This article follows the one published in November 2020 by the same teams in Frontiers in Medecine on the treatment of a number of patients with Staphylococcus aureus osteoarticular infections of prosthetic knees treated with phages developed by Pherecydes Pharma.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: "We are delighted by this publication jointly produced with Professor Tristan Ferry's teams at HCL. This is further proof of the value of precision phage therapy in treating complicated infections. We are clearly providing a response to a currently unmet need for treatment. Our goal is to offer during the second half of 2021 our phages produced in accordance with pharmaceutical GMP standards within the framework of an Early Access Program in France. This will allow a greater number of medical teams to use these new treatments. The Phase I/II clinical study we are looking to launch in the second half of this year on dozens of patients suffering from Staphylococcus aureus osteoarticular prosthetic infections will represent another major milestone in the development of precision phage therapy

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 26 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505006210/en/

Contacts:

Pherecydes Pharma

Philippe Rousseau

CFO

investors@pherecydes-pharma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +331 44 71 94 98