April 21
April 20
Change
Jan-April
Jan-April
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
113,089
79,474
+42%
418,192
466,722
-10%
Passenger
Passenger
37,111
19,682
+89%
153,168
439,854
-65%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.
In April 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 113,089 trucks, an increase of 42% compared to April 2020.
During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 37,111 passenger vehicles. Despite the positive comparison with the traffic levels observed during the first lockdowns in spring 2020, the passenger market continues to be severely impacted by the UK and French government travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
May traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 08 June 2021 before the markets open.
