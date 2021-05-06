Regulatory News:

April 21 April 20 Change Jan-April

2021 Jan-April

2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 113,089 79,474 +42% 418,192 466,722 -10% Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 37,111 19,682 +89% 153,168 439,854 -65%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In April 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 113,089 trucks, an increase of 42% compared to April 2020.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 37,111 passenger vehicles. Despite the positive comparison with the traffic levels observed during the first lockdowns in spring 2020, the passenger market continues to be severely impacted by the UK and French government travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

May traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 08 June 2021 before the markets open.

