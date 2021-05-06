Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective setzt neue Meilensteine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2021 | 08:05
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bayport Management Ltd: Bayport Management Limited Appointment of Board Chairperson


APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRPERSON

The Board of Bayport Management Ltd ("BML" or the "Company") wishes to apprise its shareholders and the general public that Nicholas

Haag has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of the Company, from April 2021.

Mr. Haag has served as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2016. Mr. Haag has had a 30- year career in the

finance industry with various institutions including Barclays, ABN AMRO and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Most recently, Mr. Haag was a


member of the Boards of TBC Bank Group PLC and Citadele Bank Group. Mr. Haag holds a First-Class Honours Degree from the University

of Oxford.

By order of the Board

6 May 2021

For additional information, please contact:

David Rajak

Investor Relations Executive

(investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300)

This information is information that Bayport Management Ltd is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was

submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:00 am CET on 6 May, 2021.

DTOS Ltd

Company Secretary

Attachments

  • BML Board Chair Appointment - Announcement NASDAQ May 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4dc36823-db30-4362-bc3e-7b7641bf5424)
  • BML Board Chair Appointment - Announcement NASDAQ May 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0a80cd77-b929-40bc-9773-48d67c98507d)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.