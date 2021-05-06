Trend Innovations Holding Inc. on Successful Implementation of News Feeds Design in Thy News Application

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN): Starting February, Thy News app team of Trend Innovations Holding Inc. has been working on redesigning and improvement of the application. Previously, there were several updated versions that introduced new app interface to the users. The main focus in preparing all of the updates is on convenient use and the customizability of the application to suit user preferences.

Yearly development plans for the app include improving news feeds and their variety, so that each user can choose the option convenient for him. Based on this, there have been developed five types of news feeds based on two popular ways of posting content: a grid and a list. Also, for the sake of user convenience, choosing the type of news feed takes only one click on the same page.

By default, main page will be displaying news feeds from different sections with an easy-to-read design.

Grid data view will enable for more content in the same space. Also, grid view will apply to the news with no images.

By swiping the news feed to the left, the user can switch between news sections that Thy News grouped into categories with the most popular sources. At the same time, the user can always remove irrelevant content or form independent news selections from the sources database.

After the update release, keeping up with world news in Thy News app will become even more convenient and enjoyable.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

