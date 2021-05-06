Rise in Unstructured Data 'Exacerbates' Storage Challenges, Increases Importance of Data Mobility

Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data migration software, today released a new report by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, which reveals the major impact that data growth is having on storage management, highlighting the rise in retention of unstructured data exacerbating the storage challenges faced by organizations. The report, which was commissioned from 451 Research features data from 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Storage, Data Management Disaster Recovery 2021 survey, underscores the need for businesses to plan for the disposition of ageing data, implement migration and protection plans, and understand storage-consumption costs if they are to effectively manage data, whether on-premises and in the cloud.

The report identifies data growth as the number one storage management challenge in most organizations, ahead of a range of issues such as disaster recovery requirements, cost, and migration. In addition, respondents said they expect their data management to grow by 26% over the next 12 months.

The growth in unstructured data is also complicating the approach organizations need to take to disaster recovery and data protection. As the report points out, this is "forcing them to look beyond traditional on-premises storage infrastructure to leverage public cloud storage or managed services to help reduce the burden on the IT staff. Hybrid IT." This means that organizations will need to manage growing levels of unstructured data, both on-premises and in the cloud. As a result, companies will require cross-platform data migration (data mobility), protection, and management that are rooted in clear and identifiable ownership. (Business Impact Brief by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence)

To address these challenges, the report says: "Organizations should seek out tools and platforms that allow them to leverage a wide array of vendor and cloud offerings to preserve choice while also preserving the ability to negotiate lower prices and superior service levels from their vendors. The ability to provide deeper insight into how data is being used is invaluable given the price disparity between high performance storage tiers and low-cost archive tiers."

Commenting on the report, Michael Jack, Datadobi CRO, said: "Data growth continues to be a top challenge in most organizations. As cloud adoption continues, efficient data mobility takes on new importance and must be automated as much as possible. Retention policies, data protection policies, and data disposition policies need to be clearly defined through partnerships between business data owners and the infrastructure owners who provide storage services to the business."

Jack continued: "By delivering enterprise-class NAS migration software to migrate and protect data anywhere, Datadobi helps customers around the world address these challenges and remain in control of their storage management strategy."

