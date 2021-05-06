Partnership Delivers Performance Engineering and Manufacturing Supply Chain Solutions Through the Cloud to Enable Remote Access, Enterprise Scale and Operational Agility

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it has partnered with Larsen Toubro Infotech (LTI) to deliver AspenTech solutions through LTI managed cloud services, which will accelerate the digitalization journey for capital-intensive industries.

The partnership enables LTI to deliver AspenTech's performance engineering desktop solutions, such as Aspen HYSYS and Aspen Plus, as well as AspenTech's manufacturing supply chain solutions, including Aspen Unified, Aspen PIMS-AO and Aspen Petroleum Scheduler, through the cloud. This alliance allows industrial organizations to "bring their own license" to gain high-fidelity remote access to their mission-critical applications, increase compute flexibility and performance gains for more accurate, faster decision-making and accelerate time-to-value from new product innovations. Supported offerings are detailed here.

"Our partnership with AspenTech, as both a Managed Hosting and Implementation Services Provider, will unlock tremendous value for our joint customers looking to enhance operational agility and thrive in the face of changing conditions," said Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI. "We are excited to combine our expertise in cloud infrastructure and managed hosting services with AspenTech's world-class asset optimization solutions to enable enterprises to embrace disruption."

Antonio Pietri, President CEO, Aspen Technology, said, "The process manufacturing industry is undergoing a significant change in how it conducts business, and the cloud is one of the enabling factors for that shift. Our partnership with LTI provides our customers with solutions that will accelerate their digitalization journey and significantly scale-up the overall capabilities. We're very excited for this partnership, not only for what it means for LTI and AspenTech, but also for how we will work together to benefit customers."

About L&T Infotech

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 33,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

