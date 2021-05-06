- Over 20 Years of Combined Experience in Global Finance Leadership, Audit, and Advisory Roles in the Biopharmaceutical Industry -

Dermavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology, today announced the appointment of Michael Swartzburg as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Swartzburg brings extensive finance expertise, with over 20 years of leadership within the biotechnology and healthcare space.

"Michael is an incredibly talented senior financial executive who has spent the greater part of his career within the biotechnology and healthcare industries," said Todd Zavodnick, Chief Executive Officer of Dermavant. "Michael's experience in directing and managing growth at previous biopharmaceutical companies is critical as we enter our next phase of development and plan for the commercialization of tapinarof. On behalf of the entire Dermavant team, I welcome Michael and look forward to his contributions."

"I am thrilled to be joining Dermavant during such a transformative period in the company's history," said Michael Swartzburg. "I firmly believe that Dermavant is well positioned to potentially bring to market an innovative new therapeutic treatment option for psoriasis, which affects so many millions worldwide. I am excited to be working with a best-in-class team and begin executing on Dermavant's plan to bring tapinarof to patients."

Prior to joining Dermavant, Mr. Swartzburg most recently served as Vice President of Finance and in Principal Financial and Accounting Officer roles at Iovance Biotherapeutics. Before Iovance, Mr. Swartzburg provided CFO and board advisory services at various life sciences companies and served as Vice President of Finance, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. He began his career as a Certified Public Accountant and auditor at Ernst Young in Los Angeles.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology. Dermavant's focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company's robust medical dermatology pipeline includes both late-stage and earlier-stage-development product candidates the company believes could address important immuno-dermatological conditions, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, primary focal hyperhidrosis, and acne. Dermavant is developing its lead product candidate, tapinarof (DMVT-505), as a novel therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent (TAMA) topical cream for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, which affect approximately 8 million and 26 million people in the United States, respectively. The company reported positive Phase 3 results for tapinarof cream in adult patients with plaque psoriasis. For more information, please visit www.dermavant.com and follow us on Twitter (@dermavant) and LinkedIn (Dermavant Sciences).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005072/en/

Contacts:

Gilmartin:

Laurence Watts

Managing Director

laurence@gilmartinir.com

619-916-7620

dna Communications:

Angela Salerno-Robin

Senior Vice President, Media Relations, Healthcare

ASalerno-Robin@dna-comms.com

212-445-8219