Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 Ticker-Symbol: 3GH 
Frankfurt
06.05.21
14:45 Uhr
38,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,13 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,15038,25015:05
Dow Jones News
06.05.2021 | 14:40
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 
06-May-2021 / 14:06 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris May 6, 2021 
 
 
 
 
DESCRIPTION OF 
 THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 
 
 
 
 1. Result of the previous plan 
 
Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from May 5, 2020 until May 5, 2021 
(covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on May 
6th,2021): 
 
Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1) 2.14% 
Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2)              375,000 
Number of shares owned in portfolio (1)                    465,132 
Accounting value of the portfolio (1)                     EUR15,126,160 
Market value of the portfolio (1)                       EUR17,691,642 
                           Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase 
               Amounted gross flow (3) program 
 
                     Sales /   Buy positions         Sales positions 
               Buy 
                     Transfer  Call option bought  Futures Put option sold   Forward sale 
Number of shares       938,169   431,005 
Average maximum maturity 
Average transaction price  34.80    29.44 
(3) 
Cash transaction 
Amounts           32,650,625 12,689,247 1. On May 5th 2021 2. In the last 24 months prior to May 6th, 2021 3. Covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on

May 5th,2021. Transaction made as part of block transactions or liquidity contract. 2. Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document:

Number of tresury shares owned directly and indireclty: 465,132 representing 2,14 % of the company capital.

Number of shares owned by objective: - Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI: 2,000 - External growth operation: 0 - Cover option plan for stock or other employees'sharaholding system: 463,132 - Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution: 0 - Cancellation: 0 3. New share repurchase program - Program Authority: Shareholders'Meeting on May 6, 2021 - Securities covered: Ordinary shares - Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback: 10 % currently equivalent to 2,171,302 shares.

Given the number of shares already held and amounting to 465,132 (2.14 % of the share capital), the maximum number

of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,706,170 shares (7,86 % of the share capital) unless the Company

sells or cancels the shares already held. - Maximum purchase price: 60 euros - Objectives in decreasing order of priority: - Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company's shares through an investment service provider under a

liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF, - Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporate acquisition

transactions, - Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers ( on the terms and in the manner provided for by

law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan, - Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the right via

redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of the

Company's stock, - Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by the Shareholder's

Meeting. - Program duration: 18 months after Shareholders'Meeting held on May 6th 2021, so up to November the 6th , 2022.

This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts 

Press Relations 
            DGM Conseil 
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 
Bruno Coche       thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 
Infos-invest@ketb.com 
            Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
            +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 21-0239 on March 31, 2021. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Description of the share repursahse program 06 05 2021

1193478 06-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193478&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

KAUFMAN & BROAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.