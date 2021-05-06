World-renowned business communication solutions provider AVer Europe has announced the release of two new remote meeting devices. The VB130 Video Bar and CAM130 Conferencing Camera are now available to enhance working efficiency in any traditional or home office.

The USB plug-and-play VB130 Video Bar is a compact all-in-one 4K conferencing camera loaded with audiovisual capability-but built-in intelligent lighting is what makes it one of the most exciting new products available. The light automatically adjusts to environmental conditions to brighten dim faces and eliminate blue shadows from screen reflection in huddle rooms and smaller spaces. This allows users to appear professional from anywhere, including work from home (WFH) setups.

In addition to intelligent lighting, the VB130 includes the following benefits from AI audiovisual functions:

Noise-Blocking Capability: AVer Europe's adjustable Audio Fence is an invisible barrier that users can adjust to keep external sounds from interrupting their meetings. The Audio Fence is especially useful for blocking noises from meetings in open areas of agile workspaces.

Automatic Voice Tracking: Integrated audio tracking lets the camera automatically follow the human voice, enabling innovative Presentation and Preset Tracking Modes. In Presentation Mode, the camera frames the users in the presentation area. In Preset Tracking Mode, the camera follows the human voice through preset areas.

Advanced Auto Framing: AVer Europe's SmartFrame optimises meeting efficiency by automatically framing the participants onscreen-recognising people in masks or any facial profile up to 5 metres away.

AVer Europe has also released the CAM130, a compact USB camera ideal for WFH and on the go or using in small rooms in a hybrid office. The 4K CAM130 includes intelligent lighting to keep users clear onscreen wherever they work from. Advanced SmartFrame automatically adjusts to fit everyone in frame, even when they're masked or showing a side profile.

The CAM130 also includes the below features:

Antibacterial Protection: Three layers of antibacterial coating cover the camera's surface to keep users safe from germs, reducing the chances of flu or other sickness spreading through the office and decreasing efficiency.

Built-In Versatility: An adjustable screen mount is built into the bottom of the device. The mount easily fits the CAM130 on top of virtually any monitor or laptop.

Intelligent Lighting: The CAM130 brightens the WFH experience with the same intelligent lighting the VB130 offers.

AVer Europe is going to launch AVer CP10 Collaboration Controller, which enables one-touch remote meetings, giving users the option to control the camera and power the panel via one-cable PoE+ connection. This setup keeps the meeting room table clear from cable clutter. The 10.1-inch capacitive touch screen features an antibacterial and anti-fingerprint coating to keep the panel clean and users healthy. The CP10 is coming soon and is easy to set up on a meeting room table or install on the wall as a Zoom Rooms Calendar station.

VB130 MSRP: £749

CAM130 MSRP: £349

