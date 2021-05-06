DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 5 May 2021 at a share price of GBP15.559 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure. Number of Total Holding of PDMR Shares shares following acquired acquisition Marianne Culver 50 810 Blair Illingworth 55 1,024 Coline McConville 59 4,479 Peter Redfern 51 11,213 Christopher Rogers 48 9,320 John Rogers 54 3,638 Jasmine Whitbread 235 235

The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

07920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 1. Marianne Culver 2. Blair Illingworth 3. Coline McConville a) Name 4. Peter Redfern 5. Christopher Rogers 6. John Rogers 7. Jasmine Whitbread 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification in each case /Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each financial a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Nature of the Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, b) transaction by which the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 50 c) Price(s) and volume (s) 2. 55 3. 59 GBP15.559 4. 51 5. 48 6. 54 7. 235 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) 1. 50 1. GBP777.95 -Aggregated volume 2. 55 2. GBP855.75 3. 59 3. GBP917.98 GBP15.559 4. 51 4. GBP793.51 5. 48 5. GBP746.83 -Price 6. 54 6. GBP840.19 7. 235 7. GBP3,656.37 e) Date of the transaction 6 May 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 103560 EQS News ID: 1193629 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193629&application_name=news

