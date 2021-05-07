Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Digizuite A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen May 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Digizuite share (short name: DIGIZ) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Digizuite belongs to the technology sector and is the 8th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 47th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Digizuite is a global software company that has developed and sells a cloud-based Digital Asset Management solution that makes it easy and efficient for companies to manage, optimize and automate workflows in connection with companies' digital marketing material or other content. "We are pleased with the support we have received from our new investors, which means that we can continue to accelerate our global growth journey", says Kim Wolters, CEO Digizuite A/S. "Visual content is what creates unique digital experiences, which is why many companies experience that the amount of digital content explodes. We are proud to help some of the world's largest companies with a home, for all the material that creates their digital presence and the experience of their brand. A home we would like to open for many more companies, which we will have better opportunities for with the IPO. Our employees are a fantastic team, and they look forward to taking the company forward on our growth journey." "We are proud to welcome Digizuite to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We look very much forward to providing Digizuite, its shareholders and investors with a transparent global marketplace for the long-term further growth that is the purpose of our Nasdaq First North Growth markets." Digizuite has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856784