07.05.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Digizuite A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen May 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
Digizuite share (short name: DIGIZ) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark. Digizuite belongs to the technology sector and is the 8th
company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is
the 47th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Digizuite is a global software company that has developed and sells a
cloud-based Digital Asset Management solution that makes it easy and efficient
for companies to manage, optimize and automate workflows in connection with
companies' digital marketing material or other content. 

"We are pleased with the support we have received from our new investors, which
means that we can continue to accelerate our global growth journey", says Kim
Wolters, CEO Digizuite A/S. "Visual content is what creates unique digital
experiences, which is why many companies experience that the amount of digital
content explodes. We are proud to help some of the world's largest companies
with a home, for all the material that creates their digital presence and the
experience of their brand. A home we would like to open for many more
companies, which we will have better opportunities for with the IPO. Our
employees are a fantastic team, and they look forward to taking the company
forward on our growth journey." 

"We are proud to welcome Digizuite to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market,"
says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. "We look very much
forward to providing Digizuite, its shareholders and investors with a
transparent global marketplace for the long-term further growth that is the
purpose of our Nasdaq First North Growth markets." 

Digizuite has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 





Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856784
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
