Hoylu AB: HOYLU RECEIVES ORDER FROM LARGE CONSTRUCTION FIRM IN THE US

Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2021 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received an order from Barton Malow, (www.bartonmalow.com), a full-service construction firm headquartered in Michigan, US. The order value is 340,000 SEK and represents an expansion of Hoylu's business within the construction industry with high-end architectural design and project management.

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's mission is to empower distributed teams to collaborate easily and seamlessly while always staying in sync. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces helps enterprises as well as small and medium companies run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents with the same level of engagement and clarity as if everyone were working in the same room.

The information was submitted for publication at 08:45 CEST on May 7, 2021.




