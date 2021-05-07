Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of democratized crowdsource travel platform Flugy.com ("Flugy").

Flugy.com is an online travel platform whose members suggest remote and exotic travel destinations and crowdsource group charter flights to these once in a lifetime destinations. Charter flights to these destinations offer non-stop flights without the challenges of layovers or prohibitive airline schedules, all while traveling with a like minded group of adventurers.

The acquisition combines the Flugy member platform with the deep charter operations expertise of the GlobalX leadership team and access to its growing fleet of Airbus A320 family of charter aircraft. The combination of technology and experience ensures Flugy members a seamless charter experience combined with the flexibility to easily access previously difficult flight markets. Flugy is currently accepting new members, and beginning to crowdsource its inaugural member destination preferences and requests. Initial group charters are now scheduled so members can experience Crop Over in Barbados (August 2021) and Art Basel in Miami (December 2021). In 2022, Flugy has lined up Carnival in Trinidad and the first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami.

"The acquisition of Flugy is an integral part of our business plan to diversify our revenue streams and to provide more demand for our A320 aircraft. We believe crowdsourcing of travel, given what we have all gone through over the past year, is the next big idea in using on-line booking platforms to bring together travelers to enjoy specific experiences that they help create," said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX has taken delivery of one A320 and one A321 aircraft as it prepares for revenue operations. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets. For more information please visit www.globalxair.com .

About Flugy

Flugy is an on-demand, democratic, crowdsourcing model for air travel. The social network is designed to bring like-minded travelers together through direct, chartered flights to lesser-traveled destinations. For more information please visit www.flugy.com .

For more information, please contact:

Mark Salvador

Chief Marketing Officer

Global Crossing Airlines

Tel: 786-751-8510

Email: mark.salvador@globalxair.com

Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403.221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

