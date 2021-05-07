The "Switzerland Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sizes the opportunity that the Swiss wealth market offers and analyzes the investing preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of Swiss HNW investors.

Swiss HNW investors show strong demand for most forms of wealth advice and planning. Swiss HNW investors have mainly sourced their wealth from earned income and entrepreneurship. While the largest chunk of HNW wealth is held via advisory mandates, demand for robo-advice is forecast to rise. Thus, a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand.

Scope

Expats constitute 27.1% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advisory services are witnessing a sharp increase in demand, with 45% of wealth managers agreeing that traditional wealth managers will lose market share to these services in the next 12 months.

Capital appreciation is a primary aspect of the Swiss HNW portfolio, with equities forming the largest proportion of onshore wealth.

Advancement in digital investment tools is expected to cause a shift in preference of HNW investors towards self-direction.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences.

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match the current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Develop your service proposition to match the demand expressed by Swiss HNW investors and react proactively to forecast changes in demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Companies Mentioned

UBS

Credit Suisse

HSBC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ribpxt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005353/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900