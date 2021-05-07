DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: Net sales for the 1st quarter 2021

Reported net sales above €100 million, up + 70 % (+ 13 % organic)

Automotive market outperformed in all regions

Sustained growth (+ 26 %) in the electrical wiring protection business

Very good sales performance of the ex-Schlemmer EA perimeter

Sales

1st quarter consolidated sales

In million

euros Q1 2021* Q1 2020 Published Organic Exchange

rate Perimeter entry Net sales 100.3 58.9 70.3 % 13.0 % -7.0 % 64.3 % In million

euros Q1 2021* Q1 2020 Published Organic Exchange

rate Perimeter entry Automotive 51.2 48.2 6.3 % 13.2 % -6.9 % - Industrial 11.2 10.7 4.6 % 12.1 % -7.5 % - Schlemmer 37.9 - - - - 64.3 %

* Unaudited

Bridge turnover 2020-2021 (in million euros)

2020: 58.9

Exchange rates: -4.1

Organic: 7.7

Perimeter entry: 37.9

2021: 100.3

Automotive market

Sales at constant exchange rates were up 13.2 % at end-March 2021 (+ 6.3 % on a reported basis).

The exchange rate impact on Automotive sales at the end of March was a negative €3.3 million, mainly due to the exchange rate (€/$).

By business:

The "Protection systems" business grew by 26 %, driven by the transition to hybrid and electric vehicles.

The "Fluid transfer" business was down 10 %, mainly due to the cold snap that hit Texas in March, as well as the shortage of electronic chips that brought several customer plants to a halt in Mexico.

The "Logistics and assembly services" activity is down 63 %, following the shutdown of this activity at the Tangiers site in December 2020.

In million

euros 2021 2020 Published Organic Exchange

rate Protection systems 39.9 33.6 18.9 % 26.2 % -7.3 % Fluid transfer 8.8 10.5 -16.5 % -9.8 % -6.7 % Logistics and Assembly Services 1.1 2.8 -63.1 % -63.0 % -0.1 % Interior Trim Fastening 1.5 1.3 17.3 % 29.1 % -11.8 %

By region:

All regions outperformed the automotive market, particularly in Europe/Africa and the Americas:

In million

euros 2021 2020 Published Organic Exchange

rate Automotive market

evolution ** Performance

vs. organic Americas 25.2 25.2 0.2 % 10.4 % -10.2 % -3.3 % 13.7 Europe - Africa 17.3 16.6 3.9 % 4.8 % -0.9 % -0.9 % 5.7 Asia 8.8 6.4 36.7 % 46.1 % -9.5 % 32.6 % 13.5

** IHS sources end of March

Industrial Market:

Industrial Market sales were up 12.1 % at constant exchange rates (+ 4.6 % on published data).

At constant exchange rates :

Sales of Drossbach North America increased by 22.2 % (+ 11.7 % on published data);

The "Electrical and Thermal Insulation" activity increased by 11.3 % (+ 3.0 % on published data);

The "Technical Straps and Belts" business declined by 7.6 % (same change on published data).

The exchange rate impact on Industrial Market sales at the end of March was unfavorable by

- €0.8 million.

Schlemmer

The sales of Schlemmer perimeter, which was fully integrated from January 1st, 2021, reached

€37.9 million at the end of March, representing 38 % of the group's total sales. The level of activity is higher than expected at the time of the acquisition.



Perspectives

As long as market conditions (automotive production, raw material prices, supply delays, and the evolution of the dollar) do not decline beyond those experienced in the first quarter, Delfingen confirms its financial objectives, i.e., a turnover of around €370 million and an operating margin of 8 to 9 %.

General Assembly

Following the publication of the governmental plan announcing the third stage of unlockdown on June 9, 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to convene its Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters, and not on June 4, 2021, as initially announced in its Universal Registration Document published on April 28.

The Company's shareholders will have access in the next few days, in accordance with the legal requirements, to the notice of meeting and to the documents relating to the Annual Shareholders Meeting.

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions

for electric and fluid on-board networks

WWW.DELFINGEN.COM

EURONEXT Growth Paris

Code ISIN: FR 0000054132

Mnémonique: ALDEL Next press release: August 6, 2021

First-half 2021 results

Contact: Mr. Christophe Clerc: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xmhpkZWYZWeayXBrY56Xm5VkbWuSmpWaaWiXlZRtmMyWaGyVl2tmaMmbZm9qlmlr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-69145-pr_cat1_07052021.pdf