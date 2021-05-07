Social Pandhit Digital Marketing Agency Launches New Services Tailor-Made for Mom and Pop Shops

The New Services Include Enhanced Social Media Management, Website Development and More

MONROE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Sriram Gidugu, CEO of the digital marketing agency Social Pandhit, is pleased to announce the launch of new services that were specifically designed to help mom and pop style stores improve their profits.

While the experienced team from Social Pandhit can help virtually any business to grow, from established brick and mortar companies to E-commerce sites and more, the founder realized that lately, mom and pop shops may need the most assistance.

Many of these small establishments, which are often run by a few family members, have had a rough time over the past year and they are now spending all of their time and effort getting back on their feet - not updating their social media pages and websites.

To help these hard-working small business owners, Social Pandhit is proud to offer a variety of new services including web development.

"Without a good first impression it's a lot harder to build trust with potential clients. That's why we work with some of the best web designers and developers in the industry to bring you beautiful, professional, and highly converting websites," the spokesperson noted.

In addition, the team from Social Pandhit can now help mom and pop store owners with enhanced social media management services. The specialists will not only create an effective social media strategy, they will also help ensure that small companies look their best online.

"With the largest influencer network in the world, we will help you scale your brand to where you need it to be," the spokesperson noted, adding that Social Pandhit has already helped pages grow from under 1,000 followers to over 1 million.

Because the team from Social Pandhit truly understands that each mom and pop shop is unique, the company will never offer "cookie cutter" approaches to marketing that are the same for everybody.

Instead, they create tailor-made plans that are designed to not only get results, but also reduce the marketing headaches for mom and pop shop owners.

