DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2021 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 07-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.5677 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8306673 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 104073 EQS News ID: 1194524 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194524&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)