Findit, Inc.: Velox Insurance Engages Findit to Improve Overall Web Presence With Customized Online Marketing Campaign

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been hired by Velox Insurance to provide them with a full online marketing campaign to improve and increase their organic search results and build their brand throughout social media.

Velox Insurance will be receiving content writing and posting through Findit. Findit will produce fresh content that will be posted on a daily basis profiling Velox Insurance and their insurance offerings. People who are looking to receive insurance coverage will be able to visit Velox Insurance from the content we create through links in the posts that result in search engine indexing as well. This approach provides relevant back links to the Velox Insurance website which improves their relevancy.

As a destination for home and auto insurance, along with a plethora of other insurance products, Velox Insurance will provide online shoppers and those who want to contact the company by visiting one of their physical locations or call by phone are able to do so. The content created will increase the ability for insurance shoppers to find Velox Insurance on the web.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly-written content through the Findit URLs that Velox Insurance will receive as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Findit will be selecting URLs for Velox Insurance that will be specific to states and cities they provide insurance in and locations people can go to in person. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include, but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. Findit will also be producing videos highlighting the services Velox Insurance provides.

Visit Velox Insurance on Findit

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are looking forward to providing Velox Insurance with a web presence that they have not been able to achieve yet. We really enjoy when we bring on a new client and see the results improve as the campaign takes off. From improved traffic ranking in Alexa, increasing the number of search results and improving them as well is very gratifying for Findit and the client."

Visit Velox Insurance online to compare auto insurance quotes for your car truck or SUV. Velox Insurance provides insurance quotes from all over the country so that you can compare insurance quotes and buy insurance online at any time.

About Velox Insurance

Since 2003, we have been serving our communities around Atlanta, GA with affordable insurance. In 2007, we rebranded our business as Velox Insurance. Velox Insurance, Inc was established with the goal of providing competitive rates and superior customer service to meet insurance needs of our customers in the Southeast.

Our commitment to excellence in providing affordable coverage and value to our customers has propelled our growth to 9 states and 40 locations throughout Georgia and Florida.

At Velox Insurance, we understand that your time is valuable, so we strive to provide reliable, fast service and to obtain the best coverage at the lowest price for your vehicle, property and business insurance needs.

We are able to accomplish these goals by partnering with dozens of major insurance companies, which allows us to select the appropriate coverage at the best rate in just a short few steps.

We are also focused on making the insurance shopping experience as convenient and easy as possible for our customers.

With this goal in mind, we created an online platform for our customers to get a quote and purchase immediate coverage online in a matter of minutes. This platform has allowed us to expand to Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

At Velox Insurance, our business philosophy is to continuously evolve to meet the needs of our valued customers. Our mission is to deliver peace of mind at a great value and to provide a world-class customer service experience.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646244/Velox-Insurance-Engages-Findit-to-Improve-Overall-Web-Presence-With-Customized-Online-Marketing-Campaign