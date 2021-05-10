Customers will benefit from quality measurement solutions and expanded experience from one source

ZEISS plans to expand its national coverage in the US for its Industrial Quality Research segment by acquiring Capture 3D. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, Capture 3D is the leading US partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions. With this acquisition customers will benefit from a seamless integrated experience to get the best measuring solutions for their specific tasks.

"We are pleased to bring the Capture 3D team and their know-how into the ZEISS Group," states Dr. Jochen Peter, member of the ZEISS Group Executive Board responsible for the Industrial Quality Research segment. "After the acquisition of GOM two years ago, we will now also combine our strategic forces in the important US market to provide customers with best-in-class measuring solutions from one source."

"We look forward to being a part of ZEISS to combine our efforts in serving our customers with the best in class measuring solutions and services," adds Richard White, CEO of Capture 3D. "Being part of the ZEISS Family will open up new opportunities for the Capture 3D team and our customers in the future."

"Having such a talented team with expert industry knowledge and a passion for 3D metrology is important," states Michael Kirchner, Head of ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions in the US. "This will expand the ZEISS support network for our customers."

Once the transaction is complete, Capture 3D will become part of the Industrial Quality Solutions strategic business unit within the ZEISS Industrial Quality Research segment (revenue in 2019/20: 1.640 billion euros). Subject to approval by the regulatory authorities, the transaction is due to be finalized in summer 2021. Both sides have agreed not to disclose the financial details of this transaction.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 32,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality Research segment.

About Capture 3D

Capture 3D, Inc. is the leading US partner for GOM GmbH (a ZEISS company) located in Santa Ana, California. Founded in 1997 as one of the first distributors of GOM, they now have 5 locations across the US with nearly 100 employees and over 2,900 installations. From marketing and sales, to engineering, automation, and support, Capture 3D is specialized in GOM technology for various industries. They provide innovative 3D measurement solutions to help customers make significant improvements in product design, manufacturing, quality control, and production processes. Capture 3D's solutions deliver meaningful data intelligence to empower its customers to make good decisions and be successful. In fiscal year 2019, the company generated approximately 44 million dollars in revenue. Capture 3D combines vast industry expertise with robust technology to change the way people think about and experience measurement.

Further information at www.capture3d.com

