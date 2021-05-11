Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis awarded contract to help achieve sustainable mobility in Singapore

Amsterdam, May 11, 2021 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it has been awarded a SG$26 million (~€16 million) contract by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Singapore to provide project management support to supervise the construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC) project.

Singapore's North-South Corridor (NSC) was originally planned as an expressway but has since been reconceptualized to also accommodate Singapore's longest Transit Priority Corridor (TPC) to help achieve the greener Walk-Cycle-Ride future that is central to the city state's Land Transport Master Plan 2040 vision. With the goal of supporting active mobility usage to get more people walking and cycling, the corridor will feature dedicated and continuous bus lanes, key cycling routes, and pedestrian paths that are important commuter roads.

This project will enhance Singapore's infrastructure for urban mobility. A key part of the Arcadis strategy is developing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to transform the way people move in cities. With our global expertise, capabilities, and long-term passion to improve quality of life, we are well positioned to support Singapore in achieving its goals.

Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO comments: "We are proud to partner with LTA in Singapore's first integrated transport corridor project. This project marks an important step forward in Arcadis' existing partnership with LTA to create a connected, inclusive, and sustainable land transport system. We look forward to realizing a vision for a greener and resilient Singapore."



Improving quality of life

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

