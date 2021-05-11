Applied Systems: Applied Announces Strong 2020 Results; Growth Driven by Growing Applied Epic User Base

Results driven by increased investment in R&D, driving accelerated adoption of Digital Broker technologies to broader U.K broker market

Brighton, UK, May 11, 2021today announced it surpassed ambitious growth targets in the U.K. marketplace in 2020. Results indicate growth is being driven by the broader introduction of Applied Epic, which has already seen a 25% increase in users during the first quarter of 2021 with new customers moving from competitor systems.

To support continued expansion, Applied has invested further in its technology and services. Investment in Applied Epic, the most widely used broker management system in the world, provides brokers with out-of-the-box digital capability, allowing brokers to manage business operations and trade more easily with their clients.

Additionally, Applied has significantly expanded its commercial lines panel through the addition of insurers, such as Aviva, to support broader commercial lines etrading and ensure brokers can deliver the best coverage to their policyholders in the most efficient way. To support product and services innovation, Applied has expanded its workforce by more than 80 people in the last year as further confirmation of its commitment and value to U.K. brokers looking for an alternative broker management system.

"Our industry is transforming, for good reason. The U.K. broker market needs modern technology that allows brokers to quickly augment their businesses to follow evolving customer expectations and market trends," said Dave Chapman, sales director, Applied Systems Europe. "We are delighted to have exceeded our growth targets with the number of new customers joining us in recent months. As we continue into 2021, Applied is committed to bringing Applied Epic to the wider broker marketplace, delivering innovation that simplifies operations, makes data easier to access, creates flexibility to integrate with other applications, and most importantly, fosters success both today and well into the future."

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.