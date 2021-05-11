American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Advisory Board Member Dan McGroarty Appointed to U.S. Department of Energy's Critical Materials Institute Advisory Board

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dan McGroarty, American Manganese Advisory Board member, has been appointed as one of three private-sector members of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Critical Materials Institute (CMI) Advisory Board. McGroarty will serve a two-year term on the Advisory Board, which reports to CMI Director, Dr. Tom Lograsso.

"Dan is a tremendous asset to the American Manganese team, helping us navigate the Company to becoming an industry team member of the CMI, and demonstrating for the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency AMY's ability to solve a strategic critical mineral challenge, in our Wenden Stockpile reclamation and advanced material processing bench-scale project," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "I believe Dan's appointment to the CMI Advisory Board will bring CMI valuable insight in how the private-sector's powers of innovation can help meet the challenges of developing a strong U.S. critical materials supply chain."

Led by the Ames Laboratory, in Iowa, CMI consists of more than 300 scientists, engineers and support staff at four National Laboratories of the U.S. Department of Energy, 16 universities, and 27 industrial partners. CMI was launched in 2013 as a DOE Energy Innovation Hub, charged with seeking ways to develop technologies that strengthen U.S. supply chains through source diversification, material substitution, and improved recycling and recovery.

AMY was accepted as a CMI industry team member in March 2019, and participates in CMI's "Lithium-Ion Battery Disassembly, Remanufacturing, and Lithium & Cobalt Recovery Project," focused on research, development and demonstration of novel methods that maximize value recovery from lithium-ion battery stacks, modules and cells by reuse, remanufacturing, and materials recovery. American Manganese's CMI project partners are Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Idaho National Lab (INL), Purdue University and Case Western Reserve University.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo patented process. The RecycLiCo patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

