Tubulis today announced the appointment of Dr. Christian Grøndahl, as the inaugural Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board. As an experienced biotech executive and company founder, Dr. Grøndahl has an established track record in advancing early-stage biotech innovations and distinguished technology platforms into valuable products and medicines. His leadership will be fundamental to shaping Tubulis as it designs and moves its novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) toward clinical evaluation to improve cancer treatments and further establishes itself as an up-and-coming leader in the oncology and ADC drug development field.

"Based on our successful fundraising, we have built Tubulis into a dynamic and growing organization. Over the past two years, we have established our proprietary technology platforms, which produce highly stable, and disease-specific ADCs. Now, as we are getting closer to entering the clinic with our first product candidate, Tub-010, in hematological cancer patients, we are honored to welcome Christian as Chairman of our Board," said Dr. Dominik Schumacher, CEO and co-founder of Tubulis. "Christian's experience as a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive, operating on the forefront of new technologies, building and leading companies, completes our strong board composition while we continue our growth trajectory."

In addition to Dr. Christian Grøndahl as Independent Chairman of the Board, Tubulis' Board of Directors includes Dr. Michael Wacker as a representative for BioMed Partners, Dr. Sebastian Pünzeler, as a representative for Coparion and CEO and co-founder Dr. Dominik Schumacher.

Dr. Christian Grøndahl commented: "The Tubulis team has two cutting-edge technology platforms that will enable the company to bring a new generation of potentially best-in-class ADCs to cancer patients and beyond. I am thrilled to be closely working with this talented biotech team. It is my clear aim, together with my fellow board members, to guide and support this innovative company on its path to becoming a global leader in ADC technologies and advancing a new generation of ADC-based medicines."

Dr. Grøndahl has over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneurial scientist and industry executive. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in founding and initiating multiple biotechnology companies based on novel technology platforms, including SNIPR Biome, Freeline Therapeutics, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Quadrucept Bio and Folium Science. Since 2015, he has held the position of CEO of SNIPR Biome, a CRISPR company he co-founded to apply gene-editing technologies to modulate the gut microbiome, providing new treatments for a variety of indications. Prior to building SNIPR Biome, he was a partner in the investment arm of The Wellcome Trust, Syncona LLP in London. He also served as the CEO of Kymab in Cambridge, UK. Under his leadership, the company completed a successful Series B financing round and advanced a pipeline of human antibodies in the auto-immune and immuno-oncology field. Earlier in his career, he held various R&D and corporate development roles of increasing responsibility. He was Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Zealand Pharma, where he took part in taking Zealand public on NASDAQ Copenhagen in 2010. Prior to his position at Zealand, Dr. Grøndahl worked at Novo Nordisk as VP and Corporate VP in R&D as well as in Corporate Development. Dr. Grøndahl studied Veterinary Medicine at the University of Copenhagen, where he also obtained his PhD and Dr. Med. Science degrees. He received his MBA from the University of Lausanne, IMD, Switzerland.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched protein-drug conjugates through the combination of novel proprietary technologies and disease-specific biologic insight. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) by increasing design flexibility while overcoming constraints of toxicity, efficacy and indication. Tubulis will build new conjugates to fill its pipeline and will collaborate with partners to usher in a new ADC era and deliver better outcomes for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

