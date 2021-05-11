Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Reports on the Successful Testing of the News Preview Function From Sources for Thy News App

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN), a company engaged in information technology based on AI, is finalizing the preparation of a new version of Thy News app for publication in the AppStore and Play Market. The Company reports on the completion of testing the new features for this update.

Thy News is a news aggregator that allows users to follow news from around the world through a variety of sources. Every time, thanks to real-time updates, users receive only the latest news from the sources of their interest.

Once downloaded, Thy News already contains a selection of feeds from popular global news sources. They are divided by categories: World, Politics, Business, Tech & Science, Sports, Health, Travel, Design, Food. Also, users can edit the list of sources offered to them: delete or create new ones.

Thy News team has introduced a new function of previewing news from sources to make it even more convenient for users to fill their news feeds with content. Now, when users select a specific source for reading from the list and click on it, a scroll feed appears with a summary of news from this source. With the help of this Thy News function, users will be able to quickly navigate and find what they are potentially interested in, while on the same page.

Preview of news from sources, as well as new design of news feeds, were reported by the board of Trend Innovations Holding Inc. previously. Both of them will be available in an upcoming release of Thy News app.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

