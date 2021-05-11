nDivision Inc.: nDivision Appoints Former CyrusOne and Dell Executive, John Gould, to Its Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing cloud-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that John Gould has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Gould, was most recently a member of the Executive Leadership Team and EVP, Chief Commercial Officer for CyrusOne (CONE), a global leading datacenter provider to the largest Cloud & Enterprise customers in the world. He is credited for driving market-leading sales growth from 2016-2020 (20%+ CAGR) to over $1B in 2020 revenue, which supported equity appreciation of ~100% (~$5B in market capitalization). Prior to CyrusOne, Gould was President, Americas at Stratasys (SSYS), the global leader in 3-D printing, where he successfully restructured company GTM strategy by introducing a direct sales team and expanding customer reach beyond existing channel partners. Previously, John was SVP, Chief Revenue Officer for ReachLocal, a $400M digital marketing software platform that optimized online advertising spend. Prior to ReachLocal, John spent 14 years with Dell, Inc. in various executive leadership roles helping clients with Managed IT Services and IT Modernization / Cloud enablement consulting. John holds a BA in Economics from Connecticut College and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

Alan Hixon, nDivision CEO, commented, "We are incredibly excited and honored to have John join the nDivision board. John is an extremely accomplished business executive and respected corporate leader who brings a wealth of experience to nDivision. His business savvy as well as his relationships immediately makes him a valuable board member and advocate for nDivision."

John Gould commented, "nDivision has a disruptive IT Managed Services solution due to its high degree of Intelligent Automation technologies, which drives both cost savings and dramatically improved service levels for its customers. I see huge potential for the nDivision platform and am excited to join its board and look forward to working with Alan and the entire nDivision board and management team in driving shareholder value."

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 45 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied". One of the top ten global solution providers ($80bn+ revenues) resells nDivision's services across the U.S., and a second ($140bn+ revenues) is assisting nDivision with its channel sales strategy through its sponsorship and introductions to a number of large scale partners. More information can be found at www.ndivision.com. For additional information about nDivision's products and services contact sales@ndivision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of nDivision Inc. ("nDivision" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although nDivision's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause nDivision's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, nDivision specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact:

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

Robert B. Prag, President

(858) 794-9500

bprag@delmarconsulting.com

SOURCE: nDivision Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646239/nDivision-Appoints-Former-CyrusOne-and-Dell-Executive-John-Gould-to-Its-Board-of-Directors