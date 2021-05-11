Innodata Inc.: Agility PR Solutions Unveils First-Ever Fully Integrated Targeting and Monitoring Solution For Podcasts

Enables brands to reach rapidly expanding global audience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), announced today its top-rated media targeting and monitoring solution can now monitor global podcasts in six different languages, with full integration to the Agility platform. With Agility's podcast feature, companies can discover new influencers and publicity opportunities and stay abreast of the industry trends and emerging issues that are discussed on podcasts.

Analysts predict that podcasting will be a $1 billion industry by 2021, and leading podcast platforms are innovating to enable brands to leverage this growth1. Agility's podcast monitoring platform is cross referenced against its global media database of over 1 million contacts and outlets, enabling Agility clients to target and monitor this growing medium.

"The recent boom in podcast listening among young, affluent, and educated listeners is attracting advertisers as never before. There are a variety of options for brands to advertise on podcasts, but now clients of Agility have a way of targeting podcasts for earned media, and monitoring them for brand mentions and related keywords within a single comprehensive platform," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "We're 100% dedicated to helping our clients expand their reach to new, attentive audiences and strengthen campaign strategies in a brand-aligned manner with this kind of product innovation."

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

About Agility

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and media intelligence in one intuitive platform for public relations professionals. Since 2003, global organizations have relied on Agility to help them achieve ambitious business goals using an outcome-based approach. Software backed by deep expertise offers high-performance results and PR insights for brands with advanced requirements in a shifting media landscape. Providing innovative technology, outstanding data quality, and high-caliber support, Agility enables success for today's communicators. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

