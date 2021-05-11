Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - Amphotericin B Technologies, Inc ("Amp B Tech" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of iCo Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV: ICO) ("iCo"), announced today that two presentations related to research on the effectiveness of the Company's Oral Amphotericin B formulation ("iCo 019") on the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been accepted to the 2021 CSPS/PSJ/CC-CRS Joint Symposium - Pharmaceutical Sciences in a Pandemic World. The Symposium will be held virtually from May 31 to June 3, 2021 and is sponsored by the Canadian Society for Pharmaceutical Sciences. (https://www.cspscanada.org/symposium-events/2021-csps-symposium/)

William Jarosz, Chief Executive Officer of iCo and Amp B Tech, noted, "We are excited to have the opportunity to present our preliminary findings relating to iCo 019 and the SARS-COV-2 virus at a time when the global pandemic caused by the virus is still in need of effective therapeutics. We are looking forward to extending our research."

Dr. Kishor M. Wasan, Director of Research at iCo, Chief Scientific Officer of Amp B Tech, Co-Director and Co-Founder of the Neglected Global Diseases Initiative of the University of British Columbia ("UBC") and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Urologic Sciences, Faculty of Medicine at UBC, stated, "We are very pleased to be selected to present our research at this prestigious scientific meeting and discuss our recent findings with colleagues in the Canadian pharmaceutical sciences community."

Dr. Wasan, along with co-authors Drs. Peter Hnik, the Chief Medical Officer of iCo and Assistant Professor Ellen Wasan, of the University of Saskatchewan, will present two electronic posters along with abstracts published in the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.:

Evaluating the potential anti-viral activity of two polyene macrolide antibiotics against SARS-CoV-2; and

Phase IB Double-Blind Randomized Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of a Novel Oral Amphotericin B Formulation (iC0-019) in Healthy Human Subjects.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases. Such assets may exhibit utility in non-ophthalmic conditions outside the Company's core focus areas and if so, the Company will seek to capture further value via partnerships. iCo shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ICOTF".

For more information, visit the Company website at: www.icotherapeutics.com.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements pertaining to the clinical progress of certain iCo assets. All forward-looking statements are based on iCo's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to iCo and relate to, among other things, anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, market acceptance and future commitments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to iCo and speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by iCo in its public securities filings and on its website, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. iCo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

iCo Therapeutics Inc.

jarosz@icotherapeutics.com

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83551