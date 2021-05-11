CeCors, Inc.: PsyKey Inc Completes Definitive Agreement with MycoVita to establish a Strategic Partnership focused on Research, Development and Commercialization of Mycology based Products

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement to form an exclusive strategic partnership with MycoVita Canada Inc., that is expected to accelerate the growth and market share for both companies, in the fast-growing mycology-based markets. The Partnership will be executed via a wholly-owned subsidiary of PsyKey Inc. with the purpose of the Partnership being the Research, development, and commercialization of Mycology based formulations, products, and therapeutics, as well as the development of innovative sustainable food production strategies.

MycoVita is a Biotech company focused on the development of functional foods and products, that support optimal health and wellbeing through science-backed formulations and research. MycoVita holds numerous formulations that are composed of natural occurring compounds sourced only from the highest quality raw ingredients, under the supervision and guidance of its world-class team.

The MycoVita team includes Dr. Omon Isikhuemhen who is an internationally recognized researcher and professor in the field of mushroom science and fungal biotechnology. Dr. Isikhuemhen's credentials include a Bachelor of Science with honors, a Master's of Science in Botany, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy in Microbiology. Dr. Isikhuemhen is a trailblazer in research and development that has resulted in numerous scientific publications and technological advancements.

This strategic partnership will provide PsyKey Inc. exclusive access to formulations, science-backed research, supply chain security, and new potential distribution channels.

"Partnering with MycoVita will not only provide PsyKey the opportunity to offer consumers unmatched quality and efficacy in its product offerings, but it will also open doors in the mushroom industry and mycology world by working alongside Dr. Isikhuemhen. This will allow us to further gain and develop opportunity to provide long-term growth and new revenue streams for the company," said Amar Bhatal, president of CeCors Inc.

