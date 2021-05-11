As aPriori Continues to Experience YOY Double Digit Growth, aPriori Expands Leadership Team

aPriori, the leading provider of digital manufacturing software, featuring design for manufacturability (DFM) and cost (DTC) solutions, today announces the promotion of Jeannine Flynn to the position of Chief Financial Officer, and the addition of Whitney Repetto to the newly created leadership role of Vice President, People.

In 2012, Jeannine Flynn joined aPriori as the sole contributor in a one-person finance department. Since then, she has built out a strong, talented team and has been promoted multiple times, most recently, to aPriori's Chief Financial Officer.

As aPriori has grown, Flynn has progressively developed the finance and administrative organization, maturing and evolving processes modernizing them from transactional systems to sophisticated systems with automation and integration across the organization. She has also supported multiple equity and debt fundraising activities.

Flynn's key to success? "Approaching my role with a customer service mentality and building a team that shares that mindset. The entire aPriori organization is my customer and it is incumbent on me and my team to develop productive, working relationships across the organization and provide the support needed to drive business outcomes."

President Chief Executive Officer, Stephanie Feraday, had this to say about Flynn: "Jeannine's contributions to aPriori's success over the last decade are immeasurable. We are extremely fortunate to have her to guide us as we experience rapid growth and expansion. Everything that Jeannine does is in support of aPriori's development. She is very deserving of this promotion to Chief Financial Officer."

aPriori Welcomes Whitney Repetto, VP, People

The Human Resources function also falls under Flynn's organization. As aPriori has continued its rapid growth trend, the need for building a People Operations Team to support the strategic goals of the company became increasingly apparent.

As Head of People, Repetto will lead the global Human Resources function. In that, she will define and execute on a strategic roadmap for aPriori's people function that delivers on industry leading talent, strong employee experiences, while fostering an inclusive, collaborative, and innovative culture.

"Whitney has a proven track record of developing HR strategies aligned with corporate goals and executing on initiatives to support scale at high-growth global technology companies. We are excited to welcome her to the aPriori leadership team," remarked Flynn. "As aPriori continues to grow, I am confident in Whitney's ability to define innovative strategies and programs that enable us to attract exceptionally talented people and deliver a best-in-class employee experience."

About aPriori

aPriori is the leading provider of digital manufacturing software that brings product design, sourcing teams and supplier teams closer together to close the gap between design and production. By leveraging the digital twin with our digital factories, we automatically generate design for manufacturability (DFM) and design for cost (DTC) insights, helping manufacturers collaborate across the product development process to make better design, sourcing and manufacturing decisions that yield higher value products in less time. aPriori solutions are now available either in the cloud or on-premise. To learn more about aPriori, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006.

