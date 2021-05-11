Four Pro AV and DL Models Are Zoom Rooms Certified Hardware

AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, today announced the company has received Zoom Rooms certifications for the AVer DL30, PTC310HN/PTC310UN, PTZ310N and PTZ310.

The DL30 is the newest of AVer's Distance Learning Tracking Cameras. Featuring 12X optical zoom and Artificial Intelligence (AI) auto tracking (full or half body), the DL30 provides K-12 classrooms a powerful tool to bring immersive experiences to students no matter where they are learning. The TR311HN/PTC310N is one of the first AI auto tracking cameras with NDIto receive this certification from Zoom. With 12X optical zoom, IP/HDMI/USB output, NDI|HX2 support, PoE+ and Visca control, you have all you need to connect and stream professional quality videos. The PTZ310N with NDI|HX2 support, and the PTZ310, both feature basic zone tracking for content focus and combine standard SDI and HDMI connections as well as Ethernet network connectivity for HD video streaming, recording, and broadcasting.

The Zoom Video Communications, Inc. team works alongside established third-party labs and hardware partnerships for extensive testing of Zoom Certified hardware. The Zoom Certified badge lets customers know they can expect reliable video collaboration sessions with these named devices.

"Zoom is pleased to certify a number of AVer distance learning and Pro AV PTZ cameras for use with Zoom in classrooms, training rooms and anywhere a professional video experience is required," said Chris DeNovellis, Hardware Partnerships, Zoom. "Zoom Rooms Certified Hardware lets customers know that these products meet our standards to deliver high-quality, reliable communication experiences."

"AVer is always looking to help satisfy the needs of our customers with product innovations, excellent customer service and with hardware certifications, said Andy Teoh, Director of Product Management, Education and Pro AV, AVer Information Inc., Americas. "We are thrilled to receive these hardware certifications from Zoom to give our PTZ customers continued peace of mind."

