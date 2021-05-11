Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS MARCUS TWIDALE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF DISTRIBUTION IN USA AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

May 11, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS MARCUS TWIDALE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF DISTRIBUTION IN USA AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rapala VMC Corporation today announced the appointment of Marcus Twidale to head up the distribution in USA effective January 1, 2022. Tom Mackin will step down as the Head of Distribution USA and as a member of the Executive Committee effective January 1, 2022. He will continue as a Strategic Advisor until December 31, 2023. Rapala VMC Corporation has strong growth ambitions in USA in all group core product segments. Marcus Twidale has excellent leadership skills to lead Rapala VMC into an accelerated growth path in USA.

In his new role as Head of Distribution in USA Marcus Twidale will report to President and CEO Nicolas Warchalowski. Marcus Twidale has shown strong leadership skills already for more than 10 years in Rapala VMC group in his current position as a Managing Director and co-founder of Rapala VMC group company Dynamite Baits Ltd and as Head of Distribution in the UK. Dynamite Baits is the leading Carp and Match & Coarse bait brand in Europe. Marcus Twidale will become a member of the Executive Committee. This appointment is effective immediately.

"I've had an incredible more than 30 years working with the number one brand in fishing," said Mackin, "I feel that I'm leaving the brand and the company in a much stronger position than when I started. For his next chapter, Mackin, who splits his time between Minnesota and Florida, plans to focus on his family, friends, faith, fitness and philanthropy. "I really feel blessed and lucky to have worked with such a great group of people over the years and in such a wonderful industry."

"Tom's tenure at Rapala VMC deserves a special chapter in our rich history books having grown the US revenues and profits by 5 times and also grown a highly talented US team. I look forward to continue working with Tom in his new capacity as a strategic advisor on special group projects", says President and CEO Nicolas Warchalowski.

