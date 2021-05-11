Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Van Koughnet Township, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a Technical NI 43-101 Report was prepared for Tartisan Nickel Corp. by SMX International Corporation (SMX), Sean C. Muller, P.Geo. and John Rae, P.Geo. principal authors, as an update to work previously done by Chemrox Technologies LLC from 2008-2010. The Sill Lake Property as described in the NI43-101 Technical Report and dated May 09, 2021 was visited by John Rae, P.Geo. in December 2020. There has been no new field work done excepting site examination and an SMX drone flight to observe any physical changes on the site since 2010. The NI43-101 Report is essentially the validation and reinterpretation of the work previously done by Chemrox Technologies LLC, documentation of the current claims package held by Tartisan, plus an examination of an airborne spectrographic report prepared by Steele and Associates. Detailed geological interpretations and modelling sources of resources are limited solely from the work done by Chemrox Technologies LLC. Chemrox Technologies LLC is the predecessor company of SMX International Corporation, so the principal Qualified Persons of both reports are the same. The NI43-101 Technical Report will be filed on Sedar.

The Sill Lake Lead-Silver property consists of 47 unpatented mining claims in Van Koughnet Township, about 30 kms north of Sault Saint Marie, Ontario. The Property is approximately 933.57 hectares. SMX validated the model and resource numbers generated by Chemrox Technologies

LLC, and updated the market values in USD for the respective commodity prices as follows:



Average Concentration per Tonne in Place Estimated Resources Tonnes Ag opt Ag tr oz* Pb ppm Pb/Ag eq

troy oz** Zn ppm Zn/Ag eq

troy oz*** Measured 35,703 4.52 161,490 6,371 18,100 2,274 8,342 Indicated 67,941 4.37 296,843 6,452 33,879 2,177 15,186 Total >=60 ppm 103,644 4.42 458,333 12,823 52,979 4,451 23,528 Estimated Resources Silver

tr oz Silver

value (USD)* Lead

lbs Lead

value USD** Zinc

lbs Zinc value (USD)*** Measured 161,490 $4,311,783 501,513 $483,258 179,008 $222,722 Indicated 296,843 $7,925,708 966,452 $931,273 326,118 $405,756 Total >=60 ppm 458,333 $12,237,491 1,467,965 $1,414,531 505,126 $628,478 * Silver price is LME spot price of Feb. 26, 2021 at $26.70 USD/tr oz ** Lead price is based upon 3-month LME average of $0.9636 USD/lb ***Zinc price is based upon 3-month LME average of $1.2442 USD/lb



SMX further validated that there is about 660,000 ounces of inferred silver resources.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI43-101 and reviewed and approved by Sean C. Muller P.Geo., and John Rae P.Geo., both Qualified Persons as defined by NI43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flag ship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. also owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 104,333,606 shares outstanding (110,358,714 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646532/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Provides-Updated-National-Instrument-43-101-Technical-Report-on-the-Sill-Lake-Lead-Silver-Property-Van-Koughnet-Township-Ontario