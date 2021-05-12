Ageas reports good first quarter results 2021

Ageas reports goodfirst quarter results 2021

Good start to the year

All segments contributing to the strong net result

Sound commercial performance in both Life and Non-Life





Net Result The Group net result was EUR 296 million driven by a solid operating performance in both Life and Non-Life

Insurance net result increased from EUR 113 million to EUR 318 million

Net result in Non-Life amounted to EUR 91 million compared to EUR 24 million in last years' first quarter

Life net result of EUR 227 million compared to EUR 89 million last year
Inflows The Group inflows (at 100%) were up 6% to EUR 12.6 billion

Life inflows (at 100%) were up 4% to EUR 10.4 billion driven by Asia and Belgium

Non-Life inflows (at 100%) were signicantly up to EUR 2.2 billion including EUR 355 million contribution of Taiping Re

Performance Excellent Combined ratio at 9 1.7 %

Operating Margin Guaranteed at 92 bps and Operating Margin Unit-Linked at 34 bps. Both margins within the target range Balance Sheet Shareholders' equity at EUR 11. 7 billion or EUR 62.71 per share

or EUR 62.71 per share Group Solvency II ageas ratio remained strong at 19 5 %

ratio remained strong at General Account Total Liquid Assets as at 31 March 2021 at EUR 1. 2 billion

Life Technical Liabilities excl. shadow accounting of the consolidated entities up 1% compared to end 2020 to EUR 74 billion

AgeasCEOHans De Cuypersaid: "Both commercially and operationally, Ageas performed strongly in the first quarter of 2021. The growth in inflows both in Life and Non-Life and the overall solid operating performance reflects the resilience of our business and our people in a world still affected by Covid. The strong first-quarter performance gives us confidence that we can strengthen our guidance to EUR 900 - 950 million."

"We have also welcomed new colleagues from AvivaSA in Turkey. The investment we made in AvivaSA, provides us with a balanced Life and Non-Life presence in the fast-growing Turkish market. And in the UK, we say goodbye but also thank you to the employees of Tesco Underwriting, wishing them every success in the future development of their business."

