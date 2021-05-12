Leading security experts gather to share latest advice on managing and protecting identities in hybrid environments, Microsoft MVPs Tony Redmond and John Craddock to headline

Virtual HIP Europe to be held on Wednesday 30th June and Thursday 1st July

Semperis, the pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced that it will host the inaugural Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Europe Virtual Conference 2021, taking place virtually on 30 June and 1 July 2021. The first European edition of the award-winning global Hybrid Identity Protection conference series, HIP Europe will bring together leading experts working at the intersection between identity and security to provide a deep dive into the latest trends and challenges in managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Keynote speakers will include Microsoft MVP Tony Redmond, aka the Exchange Godfather and author of numerous books and blogs on Microsoft Exchange and Office 365, and Microsoft Directory Services MVP and identity guru John Craddock, who has played a key role architecting identity and security solutions for industry leaders including Microsoft, the UK Government and multi-national businesses.

Organisations globally are struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing proliferation of cyberattacks including the infamous SolarWinds supply-chain attack and the Hafnium attack on Microsoft Exchange that target identity systems, especially Active Directory. HIP Europe will connect technology gurus and practitioners in an environment where they can exchange information, share war stories, and ultimately make their networks and applications more secure.

The HIP conference has earned its place as the premier educational forum for identity-centric cybersecurity leaders tasked with defending hybrid environments. First established in the US and now coming to Europe, the conference series is designed to advance the skills of IT and cybersecurity professionals through highly technical demonstrations, expert roundtables, and networking sessions. Attendees will learn best practices from local identity and access management (IAM) experts and Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs), and connect with peers facing similar infrastructure and security challenges.

Agenda highlights

The two-day conference programme is packed with actionable insights for practitioners, from discussing the future of cloud security to identifying and recovering from directory breaches and cyber disasters. Highlights include:

The Future of Microsoft Cloud Services . In this keynote session, Tony Redmond will look at the economics, software engineering, ecosystem and landscape of Microsoft 365 and discuss the reliability and security of Office 365.

. In this keynote session, Tony Redmond will look at the economics, software engineering, ecosystem and landscape of Microsoft 365 and discuss the reliability and security of Office 365. The Future of Identity: DIDs and VCs . This keynote by John Craddock will be an introduction to the future of identity with Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs). What if users owned their identity without dependence on identity providers and only needed to prove who they are once, using that proof as often as necessary?

. This keynote by John Craddock will be an introduction to the future of identity with Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs). What if users owned their identity without dependence on identity providers and only needed to prove who they are once, using that proof as often as necessary? Cloud Security: What's Next? Providing a simple and unified hybrid security management engine that spans the heterogeneous space of on-premises, shared data centre and cloud is a key challenge. This session will sketch the current cloud security landscape and what challenges lie ahead for hybrid organisations.

Providing a simple and unified hybrid security management engine that spans the heterogeneous space of on-premises, shared data centre and cloud is a key challenge. This session will sketch the current cloud security landscape and what challenges lie ahead for hybrid organisations. Deploying a Zero Trust Infrastructure. This session will demonstrate how to implement the principles of Zero Trust within a Microsoft hybrid cloud infrastructure, building on the Microsoft security stack with Azure AD, Control and Conditional Access Management features and Microsoft 365 Defender suite.

Keynote speaker and identity guru John Craddock comments: "Almost all organisations consume services from the cloud and are possibly shifting their own services to the cloud, building valuable collaborative environments providing access for their users, partners and consumers. The security boundary stretches and morphs as we create these new hybrid systems. With these elastic boundaries, identity becomes the critical component in securing our assets and managing access control. At the Hybrid Identity Protection conference, attendees can learn from industry leaders how to identify potential vulnerabilities and protect their systems for the future. A paradigm shift is around the corner with Decentralised Identity and Verifiable Credentials. My keynote will explain the benefits of this exciting new technology."

Guido Grillenmeier, Chief Technologist at Semperis and Microsoft MVP alumnus for Directory Services, adds: "We're excited to bring the HIP conference to Europe for the first time. It promises an amazing line-up of the world's foremost hybrid identity experts covering today's hottest identity security topics: the future of cloud services, cloud security and identity itself. Zero Trust is the name of the game when it comes to preventing malicious actors from stealing the keys to your kingdom your most privileged accounts be it on-premises or in the cloud. HIP Europe will give solid insights into how it is done right. Due to the pandemic, this will be a fully virtual experience, and it is free to attend. Security professionals can expect to discuss learnings from recent cyber incidents, experiences in recovering from attacks and how to defend modern environments against emerging threats."

The global HIP event was established by Semperis in 2016 and has won several awards, including the 2021 Globee Business Awards Gold Winner, Achievement of the Year in Live Events, the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Best Cybersecurity Conference, the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards Gold Winner, Live Event of the Year, and the 2020 IT World Awards Bronze Winner, Security Awareness Computer-Based Training.

HIP Europe attendees can qualify for up to 12 continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

The full conference agenda is available: https://www.accelevents.com/e/HIPEuropeagenda

Registration is free: https://www.accelevents.com/e/u/checkout/HIPEurope/tickets/order

About Hybrid Identity Protection

Mobile workforces, cloud applications and digitalisation are changing every aspect of the modern enterprise. And with radical transformation come new business risks. Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) is the premier educational forum for identity-centric practitioners. Whatever industry sector or job function, HIP strives to provide its community the insights and relationships needed to enable and protect today's digitally driven organisations.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing Active Directory, Semperis' patented technology protects over 40 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organisations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in New Jersey and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed between San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference (www.hipconf.com). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades and was recently ranked the fourth fastest-growing company in the tri-state area and 35th overall in Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500. Semperis is accredited by Microsoft and recognised by Gartner.

